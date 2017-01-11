The Pigeon-Eating Rat Is New York City's Exalted Rodent King

We thought we found him with Pizza Rat, we thought we found him again with 2 Rats 1 Pizza, but ladies and gentlemen, the pigeon-eating rat is the king of New York City. Yet another video has surfaced of a tenacious young rat taking what's rightfully his (or hers) and eating the absolute living shit out of a dirty pigeon.
It's disgusting, it's horrific, it's New York Fuckin' City.
You can almost hear Gershwin's "Rhapsody In Blue" playing with Woody Allen's distinct Brooklyn accent narrating the scene: "Chapta one, he was a hungry rat with an appetite for destruction..."
Every time a rat eats a pigeon's wings, an angel get its wings.
(h/t Gawker)
