The Pigeon-Eating Rat Is New York City's Exalted Rodent King

We thought we found him with Pizza Rat, we thought we found him again with 2 Rats 1 Pizza, but ladies and gentlemen, the pigeon-eating rat is the king of New York City. Yet another video has surfaced of a tenacious young rat taking what's rightfully his (or hers) and eating the absolute living shit out of a dirty pigeon.

It's disgusting, it's horrific, it's New York Fuckin' City.

You can almost hear Gershwin's "Rhapsody In Blue" playing with Woody Allen's distinct Brooklyn accent narrating the scene: "Chapta one, he was a hungry rat with an appetite for destruction..."