News

The Pigeon-Eating Rat Is New York City's Exalted Rodent King

By Published On 10/13/2015 By Published On 10/13/2015
Blacktridentmedia

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

We thought we found him with Pizza Rat, we thought we found him again with 2 Rats 1 Pizza, but ladies and gentlemen, the pigeon-eating rat is the king of New York City. Yet another video has surfaced of a tenacious young rat taking what's rightfully his (or hers) and eating the absolute living shit out of a dirty pigeon. 

It's disgusting, it's horrific, it's New York Fuckin' City. 

You can almost hear Gershwin's "Rhapsody In Blue" playing with Woody Allen's distinct Brooklyn accent narrating the scene: "Chapta one, he was a hungry rat with an appetite for destruction..." 

Youtube/John Freund

Every time a rat eats a pigeon's wings, an angel get its wings. 

(h/t Gawker)

 
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Jeremy Glass is a writer for Thrillist and would choose a pigeon-eating rat over a roach any day.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like