Now You Can Get Pizza on a Pizza Served in a Box Made of More Pizza

Believe it or not, Vinnie's has already sold at least five of so-called Pizza In A Box Topped With Mini Pizzas as of early Sunday afternoon, according to a report by Gothamist. Sean Berthiaume, the pizzeria's co-owner, told the publication, "Our philosophy is 'Yes, you can do whatever you want,'" when it comes to ordering a pizza there. In other words, you can eat one of these crazy things (or something crazier), if you're willing to pay up. The #infinitypizza experience will set you back $46, per the report.

But if you're not ready to take on such a giant pile of pizza, Vinnie's recently introduced a smaller, handheld version of the original Pizza Box Pizza, the aptly dubbed the Mini Pizza Box Pizza. Or, you can always order a slice of Vinnie's famous "Cheeseception" pizza, topped with -- of course -- mini slices of more pizza. At this point, it's hard to imagine how they'll top (no pun intended) this latest creation, but it's probably inevitable.