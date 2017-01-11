Now You Can Get Pizza on a Pizza Served in a Box Made of More Pizza

While it's only been about a month since Vinnie's Pizzeria unleashed its insane pizza served in a box made of pizza, it appears the marinara maniacs have somehow taken the cheese-fueled madness to a whole new level with their latest monstrocity: a pizza topped with mini slices of pizza served in a box made of more pizza.
Vinnie's first revealed the pizza overload in an Instagram post on Saturday, claiming the beastly pie (or pies?!?) came to life when a customer ordered a Pizza Box Pizza and requested mini pizza slices on top of the pizza inside. Perhaps the easiest way to describe the thing is pizza on pizza on pizza. It's basically a pizza engineering marvel, or as Vinnie's put it, "#infinitypizza."
Believe it or not, Vinnie's has already sold at least five of so-called Pizza In A Box Topped With Mini Pizzas as of early Sunday afternoon, according to a report by Gothamist. Sean Berthiaume, the pizzeria's co-owner, told the publication, "Our philosophy is 'Yes, you can do whatever you want,'" when it comes to ordering a pizza there. In other words, you can eat one of these crazy things (or something crazier), if you're willing to pay up. The #infinitypizza experience will set you back $46, per the report.
But if you're not ready to take on such a giant pile of pizza, Vinnie's recently introduced a smaller, handheld version of the original Pizza Box Pizza, the aptly dubbed the Mini Pizza Box Pizza. Or, you can always order a slice of Vinnie's famous "Cheeseception" pizza, topped with -- of course -- mini slices of more pizza. At this point, it's hard to imagine how they'll top (no pun intended) this latest creation, but it's probably inevitable.
