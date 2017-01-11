Plan For 76 and Sunny This Weekend. See Ya Winter.

Get out your new clothes and get ready to eat, drink, and spend all day outside on stoops, and in parks, and walking around EVERYWHERE because Saturday is shaping up to be that gorgeous spring day we've all been waiting for ... since, well, we can't even remember anymore.

It's forecasted be close to 80 degrees outside, and in NYC weather like this is as incredibly sweet as it is fleeting -- kind of like the plain pizza dough bags at Trader Joe's. After a winter like this last one, we deserve an amazing day warming our pale bodies in the sun and eating and drinking outside like the gods intended.