Plan For 76 and Sunny This Weekend. See Ya Winter.

Get out your new clothes and get ready to eat, drink, and spend all day outside on stoops, and in parks, and walking around EVERYWHERE because Saturday is shaping up to be that gorgeous spring day we've all been waiting for ... since, well, we can't even remember anymore.
It's forecasted be close to 80 degrees outside, and in NYC weather like this is as incredibly sweet as it is fleeting -- kind of like the plain pizza dough bags at Trader Joe's. After a winter like this last one, we deserve an amazing day warming our pale bodies in the sun and eating and drinking outside like the gods intended.
If it all hasn't soaked in yet, here's the forecast for the day from the National Weather Service: "Sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph." Can it get any better than that? Thought so.
