Planet Hollywood & Guy Fieri to Partner on New 4-Story Times Square Restaurant

Times Square is getting its latest iteration of Planet Hollywood, and this time, Guy Fieri is involved.

The New York Post reports that Planet Hollywood parent company Earl Enterprises recently signed a lease on a four-story space at 140 W. 42nd St between Sixth Avenue and Broadway. The 17,500 square-foot space will house a two-level Planet Hollywood with two concepts. One will retain the traditional Planet Hollywood theme, while the other will showcase the work of famous artists in a gallery-type setting.

The ground floor will feature an outpost of Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy, a fast casual chicken chain that already has seven locations, primarily in Florida and Tennessee. In addition to the three distinct restaurant spaces, there will also be a ghost kitchen cooking food for nearly a dozen delivery-only brands like MrBeast Burger and Pauly D's Italian Subs.

Earl Enterprises founder Robert Earl told The Post that the new outpost will be "a new interpretation on our restaurant [that is] more complex and more appealing to New York locals as well as tourists."

It's not the first foray in Times Square dining for either party. Planet Hollywood first opened on W. 57th Street in 1991 before moving to Broadway. The latter location closed in early 2020, just before the pandemic shut down indoor dining and brought Times Square's tourist economy to a halt. Guy Fieri previously operated Guy's American Kitchen and Bar on W. 44th St. That restaurant was famously panned in a 2012 New York Times review but continued to operate until 2017.

There's no firm opening date for Planet Hollywood part three just yet, but Earl said they're aiming for the end of 2022.