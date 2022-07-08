An Upstate New York Town Turned July Into a Month-Long Celebration of Its Local Hotdog

Hot dog lovers might now have a reason to head upstate.

Plattsburgh, a 20,000-person city located in the far northeast of New York state, dedicates the entire month of July to the Michigan, their specialty hotdog style. Topped with thick meat sauce and chopped raw onions, the Michigan is a steamed hot dog featuring one or two stripes of yellow mustard, which can be layered on top of the meat sauce or even under it.

While the month-long festivity, dubbed "Michigan Month," was first declared in 2021, this year the town decided to make July even more special, adding hotdog-centered events and activities throughout the month.

According to Food & Wine, to further celebrate the Michigan, the town came up with a way for its citizens to record the Michigans they ate through a passport program. With this new tool, residents will be able to add stamps from four local restaurants (Ronnie's, Clare and Carl's, McSweeney's, and Gus' Red Hots) famous for serving Michigans to their hotdog passport to track their progress. In addition, for the most active hotdog lovers, the town is hosting a Michigan Mile Fun Run and 5K on July 16.

On July 1, Plattsburgh was even awarded an official plaque celebrating and commemorating the Michigan, Food & Wine reports. "This Plattsburgh specialty, a hot dog topped with meat sauce, was advertised as early as 1927," the plaque reads. "Origin of name is buried in local lore."

While celebrations have already significantly increased in only one year, the plan for the city of Plattsburgh is to make Michigan Month an even bigger deal in the future. "This will all lead up to a full-blown annual festival starting next year or 2024 at the latest," Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said.