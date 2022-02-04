Fly from New York to London for Just $188 One Way with This New Budget Airline

Former Icelandic budget carrier WOW Air may be defunct, but a new low-cost airline is stepping in to fill the void, and they're celebrating their arrival with a major sale on flights from New York to London.

PLAY Air is launching new trans-Atlantic service between London Stansted and New York Stewart International in June, and it's offering one-way flights for just $188 if you book by Monday, February 7, for travel in September and October of this year. Much like its Icelandic predecessor, PLAY operates with a layover in Reykjavík, which allows it to keep costs lower.

New York Stewart International is located north of Manhattan, in New Windsor, New York, near the city of Newburgh. While it's smaller and not as well-known as its big-city brethren, the airport recently underwent a $30 million renovation.

Even once the deal expires, PLAY's regular service will run just $215 one-way or $430 round-trip.

Grab your ticket here before midnight on February 7.