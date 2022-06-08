New Yorkers Can Score Flights to European Destinations for Under $130 Right Now

Icelandic carrier Play Airlines is offering bargain-rate flight deals this week as part of its Graduation Flash Deal sale. From now until June 10 at midnight eastern time, flights from New York to multiple European destinations are on sale for less than $130.

Travelers can score one-way flights to Keflavík Airport in Iceland for just $99, inclusive of all taxes and fees. The deal is good for travel on Wednesdays between August 31 and November 16, 2022. You can also score Saturday flights to Berlin (BER), Paris (CDG), Dublin (DUB), and Copenhagen (CPH) for $129 for travel between September 3 and November 12 of this year. All Play Airlines flights operate out of New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York.

While the price includes your ticket, passengers should make sure to review Play's baggage policies, as they likely differ from those of bigger carriers.

Head over to the Play Airlines website to book your flights now.