This Airline Is Offering Discount Tickets from New York to Iceland Right Now

This is the sign you've been waiting for to go visit Iceland. The low-cost Icelandic airline Play is offering flights starting from $101 from New York to Iceland for World Tourism Day.

New Yorkers looking to travel to the stunning European country will have to book their discounted airfare anytime from today through October 2, Travel + Leisure reports. Passengers will have more leeway when it comes to deciding when to travel, as discounted tickets impact travel from October 1 through December 15.

The departing airport will be Stewart International Airport, located in New Windsor, New York, about two hours north of NYC, and the discounted flight offer is only one leg. Return tickets must be purchased to benefit from the offer, and prices vary depending on destination and origin tickets.

The offer also includes other departure cities in the US, and—depending on the city of choice—one-way tickets could start from $99. In addition to New York, passengers can choose to fly to Iceland from Boston, Baltimore, and several other cities of origin.

If you wish to bring a carry-on bag or to check baggage, those come at an extra cost. Food and drink is also not included.

For more information and to book your tickets, you can head over to Play's website.