Please Don't Try Surfing Subway Cars Like This Idiot

A few hard and fast rules of subway riding: offer your seat to those who need it more than you, keep your hot coffee a football field length from other passengers, do not under any circumstances consume food, and try your absolute best to actually ride inside of the subway car.
Apparently this last rule was just too hard to fathom for this idiot, who decided to surf on the back of a subway. Excuse me, sir: you are not a garbage man, and this is not a garbage truck.
The video, which was originally published by a now-private Instagram account, appears on the Instagram of spoiled_nyc, with the very accurate hashtag "#2hourdelayinthemaking." If the thought of threatening your life wasn't enough reason to get you to not do this, at least think of that excruciating delay. No one needs that.
