This Ailing NYC Dog's Final Journey Will Make You Cry Just Like 'Old Yeller'

As has been widely documented by everyone everywhere (including me, a lot), New York City is often a horrible place full of awful people. But just as often, it is an enchanted place bursting with energy, humanity, and the kindest, most touching tales you've ever heard. This is the latter.

Thomas Neil Rodriguez is an NYC DJ. He adopted his dog Poh from a shelter in 1999. The mixed-breed was just a puppy then. But 16 years later, Poh is a dog on his last legs; the New York Daily News reported that his time is almost up due to tumors and kidney problems. So Rodriguez decided to take him on a bucket-list trip across the country to celebrate their decade and a half of friendship. Luckily for New Yorkers back home (and people everywhere) in need of a heart-warming story, he documented the whole thing on Instagram.