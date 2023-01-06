Check Out This Sky-High NYC Bar Carved Out of Ice

If you're looking to cool off this winter with an icy drink, this rooftop spot might be precisely what you're looking for.

Harriett's Rooftop a 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is bringing back its Polar Lounge ice bar for the 2023 season this month, offering a roof full of carved ice sculptures, ice furniture, ice glasses, and more. If you get chilly, you can even use some of the parkas provided by luxury outerwear brand partner Moose Knuckle, although be sure to bring a pair of gloves along.

Polar Lounge opens for the season on January 12 and runs through the end of February. The lounge operates from 5 pm to 10 pm from Thursday through Sunday.

Reservation options include general admission or VIP. The former comes with access to the bar's standing area and a complimentary cocktail. VIP also includes table service seating and a free caviar amuse-bouche for each person.