NYC Officials: 12 Injured, 3 Critically In Massive East Village Fire

At least 12 people are injured after a possible gas explosion caused a massive fire that raged in the 100 block of 2nd Ave near 7th St in the East Village Thursday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

At a press conference, Mayor Bill de Blasio said three of the 12 injured suffer life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials said approximately 250 emergency personnel were dispatched to the 7-alarm fire at 121 2nd Ave, a mixed occupancy building, which includes apartments and retail or restaurant spaces. The New York Daily News reported that officials believe the fire was caused by a gas explosion at a restaurant in the building, Sushi Park. And as Eater reported, two restaurants -- Sushi Park and Pommes Frites -- appeared to have been destroyed in the blaze and building collapse. Phone calls made to both Sushi Park and Pommes Frites did not go through.