This Giant Bounce House with Its Own DJ Just Landed in Midtown Manhattan

If you're looking to jump away the last weeks of summer, you may not have to travel too far.

Pop in the City, a new pop-up experience, just landed in NYC's Greely Square. Spanning a section of Broadway between 32nd and 33rd Streets, the 120-foot-long inflatable attraction is inspired by the sights and sounds of New York City. It features a giant slide, a ball pit, a glittering dome full of disco balls meant to emulate the classic club Studio 54, and even a "Winter in the City" section filled with real snow. There are also inflatable sculptures lining the walls of the space that call to NYC hallmarks like pizza, skyscrapers, and more.

The attraction will also include a rotating series of DJs and performers that will light up the space with live entertainment, giving you another fun summer entertainment option right in the heart of midtown Manhattan.

"New York has seen some pretty wild things, but we don't think there's ever been anything like this before," said Josh Kinnersly of event planner XL Entertainment in a press statement. "We've taken inspiration from the city and mashed it together with balls of every shape and size. It's an ode to the orb, a rejoicing of the round. You'll have a ball."

Pop in the City runs until Sunday, August 28. You can get timed, advance tickets online here, starting at just $20, and check out some more photos below: