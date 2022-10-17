This Massive Bouncy House Pop-Up Is Taking Over Manhattan's Streets

Get ready to jump through NYC's most iconic landmarks and symbols—literally. A massive custom-built bouncy house structure is taking to the streets of Manhattan for four weeks.

This fall, Pop in the City is coming back to the city with 120 feet worth of NYC frenzy. Located in the plaza next to Greeley Square Park on Broadway between 32nd and 33rd, the huge structure is a walk-through immersive experience. Through interconnected domes, each representing separate elements that make NYC special, the experience will take guests through the Big Apple's truest essence.

Upon entering, guests will find a giant slide that will bring them into a vast sea of 500,000 translucent balls. Throughout the path, sculptures portraying NYC will adorn the space, from actual big apples to pizza slices and skyscrapers, and visitors will be tasked with jumping, swimming, sliding, and walking through them. There will even be a "glitterball dome," which celebrates the historic club Studio 54."New York has seen some pretty wild things, but we don't think there's ever been anything like this before," said Josh Kinnersley from XL Event Lab, the organization behind the structure's design and concept. "We've taken inspiration from the city and mashed it together with balls of every shape and size. It's an ode to the orb, a rejoicing of the round. You'll have a ball!"

Tickets start at $20 and visitors are encouraged to purchase them in advance on this website. The pop-up opens on October 21 and runs through November 17.