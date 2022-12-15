Take a Look Inside This Private Island House for Sale Just Outside of NYC

Why summer in the Hamptons when, for roughly the same commute time, you could be spending the warmer months on a gorgeous private island house?

Located just 85 miles outside of Manhattan in Branford, Connecticut, this incredible vacation house listed on Zillow can be yours—if you've got almost $4 million to spare. Sprawling across 2,308 square feet and equipped with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, the house is much more than what you read on its features page. The house, which was featured in the Twitter profile Zillow Gone Wild, is currently listed as under contract, and it is selling for $3,750,0004.

Thanks to a beautiful open-concept floor plan and its huge windows, the house is immersed in light in every corner. You can catch magnificent views in every direction, and the 800 square feet of outdoor living space allow you to breathe in the sea breeze and relax on one of the house's many decks. The beach life is an option too, and two sandy onshore beach lots will welcome you whenever you decide to lay out in the sun.

Secluded and tranquil, the Green Island house is accessible from Stony Creek village or Branford River State Launch by ferry or private watercraft, and according to the listing, the latter is included in the sale. And if you get hungry, don't worry: There are 78 acres of oyster beds around you!

Take a look at some photos below: