Heads-Up, Pumpkin Prices Could See a Big Inflation-Related Jump This Year

Spooky season is about to bring spooky prices, too. According to the latest data from the market research company Statista, pumpkins might cost a lot more in the NYC area due to inflation, Patch reports.

This year, a pumpkin could cost New Yorkers $5 on average if prices keep hiking following the yearly national trends. Last year, Halloween's favorite vegetables sold for an average of $4.83 each, while they cost $4.18 in 2020 and $4.04 in 2019. That would be almost a $1 raise in three years.

Those who are looking to find a big pumpkin to carve might have to shell out much more than $5. The Department of Agriculture estimates that the average price per pound is $1.38, which means that a 14-pound pumpkin would cost buyers $20.

Pumpkin prices tend to fluctuate as Halloween gets closer, and the final average price this year remains to be seen. But just like most other things this year, expect some potentially scary numbers at the cash register.