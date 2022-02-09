This Luxurious European Spa Is Opening Its First U.S. Location on Governors Island

Governors Island is rebranding itself as a year-round destination in 2022, and now there's a major new reason to hop on the ferry.

QC Terme Spas and Resorts, a luxury spa brand with locations in Italy and France, officially opens the doors to its first US location on March 4. It's located on Governors Island inside the historic army barracks buildings, and arrives after five years of renovation work.

The spa promises "unprecedented views of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and New Jersey, relaxation rooms (each with its own meticulously curated personality, scent, and music), themed saunas, and other incredible wellness experiences such as vichy showers, infrared beds, foot baths, hydro jets, steam baths and more." It will also have heated outdoor pools, although those won't be open at launch. The experience is inspired by ancient Roman baths.