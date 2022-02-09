This Luxurious European Spa Is Opening Its First U.S. Location on Governors Island
QC NY will open its doors in early March.
Governors Island is rebranding itself as a year-round destination in 2022, and now there's a major new reason to hop on the ferry.
QC Terme Spas and Resorts, a luxury spa brand with locations in Italy and France, officially opens the doors to its first US location on March 4. It's located on Governors Island inside the historic army barracks buildings, and arrives after five years of renovation work.
The spa promises "unprecedented views of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and New Jersey, relaxation rooms (each with its own meticulously curated personality, scent, and music), themed saunas, and other incredible wellness experiences such as vichy showers, infrared beds, foot baths, hydro jets, steam baths and more." It will also have heated outdoor pools, although those won't be open at launch. The experience is inspired by ancient Roman baths.
"QC NY is the escape and pampering that New Yorkers have been waiting for. After years of planning, restoration, and building, we are so proud to bring this enchanting oasis to the city," said Janine DiGioacchino, CEO of QC US, in a press statement. "Now, more than ever, we all need and deserve mental and physical self-care. QC NY is the perfect place to relax, revive, and restore."
QC NY passes will run $110 for a full day and $88 for a half-day (5 pm to close) on weekdays. It will cost you $128 for a full day and $100 for a half-day on weekends. The price includes everything except food, drink, and massage services, which you can book by appointment.
Tickets are available to purchase as of today for the March 4 opening. You can learn more and book your visit on the spa's website.