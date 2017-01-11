Check Out The Abandoned Buildings Of Jacob Riis Park

Last week, I went to the Rockaways with my deskmate/work pal Andrew Zimmer. From a temporary Thrillist HQ in Rockaway Beach -- one of a handful of neighborhoods that divvy up Queens' narrow resortland -- we worked tirelessly to explore the peninsula's vibrant food & drink scene. (You can see the gorgeous, gluttonous bounty we took down on our Instagram feeds -- mine, and his.)

But this story isn't about crushing lobster rolls on Jamaica Bay -- which, rest assured, we totally did. It's about the crushingly eerie scenery I happened upon during an early morning bike ride around Jacob Riis Park, a beachfront national park that was built in 1932 and separates the eastern chunk of the Rockaways from Breezy Point and Fort Tilden. The Rockaways is still on its way back after getting absolutely smacked by Hurricane Sandy, but from what I could tell based on the underbrush, these outbuildings have been in disrepair for longer than that.