Queens Zoo Welcomes the World's Smallest Deer Baby

In what is the cutest thing to happen to NYC since getting a cat cafe, the WCS Queens Zoo has announced the birth of a baby pudu deer -- the world's smallest deer species.

The precious lil' male fawn was born May 12th, the third to arrive at the zoo in the last three years, according to zoo representatives. Unlike the typical deer darting across dark roads and occasionally ending up on walls, this species measures only about a foot tall at the shoulder. Basically a deer, but the size of a Chihuahua -- and in this case, a baby one of those things. The baby only measures about 6in tall. Just one look at that little furball and you'll be sure to break from your daily resting doe face.