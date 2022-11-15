How to Catch 'Radio City Christmas Spectacular' & 'The Nutcracker' in NYC This Year

Holiday season has snuck up on us once again, and that means one thing for theater fans: NYC's favorite Christmas shows are officially back.

The famed Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes is kicking off the holiday season. Starting on Friday, November 18, New Yorkers and tourists alike are able to get tickets to attend one of the city's most iconic shows, which has been happening annually since 1993 (with the exception of 2020, when the show was canceled due to the pandemic).

Those looking to buy tickets for the Rockettes show at Radio City Music Hall (which is located in Christmas capital Rockefeller Center) have plenty of options to choose from. Starting from November 18 and through January 2, the schedule features multiple daily options, which can be as many as five on select days. To buy your tickets, you can head over to this website.

Holiday season in NYC also means that various productions of The Nutcracker are ready to get everybody in a Christmas mood. For a classic and evergreen experience, guests can reserve their tickets for the New York City Ballet's 1954 production of The Nutcracker, where they'll be able to see George Balanchine's original choreography from November 25 through December 31.

Those looking for a more intimate experience can catch the Ajkun Ballet Theatre: The Nutcracker show. From November 26 and through December 18, Chiara Ajkun's company is presenting their own version of The Nutcracker in a sixth-floor studio space at the New York City Center, and at the end of the show, the artists will be available for questions and conversation.

On December 17, instead, the Brooklyn Ballet is presenting The Brooklyn Nutcracker, which aims at highlighting cultural and artistic diversity under the direction of Lynn Parkerson. The dance show offers an innovative take on ballet, and mixes it with street dance, flamenco, and even belly dancing, among many others. This year, it will also feature the Hopak, which is a traditional Ukrainian dance.

Upper East Siders looking for a nearby production of the famed show can head over to the Florence Gould Hall from December 9 through December 11. For a limited time, the New York Theater Ballet is presenting Keith Michael's The Nutcracker , which features an hour-long show that is inspired by Art Nouveau.

On the same dates, nearby Lenox Hill will also have its own production of the show. The annual Dances Patrelle: The Yorkville Nutcracker is taking over the stage from December 9 through December 11, and it will bring both adult and child professional dancers to this year's 26th edition of the show.