This NYC Venue Was Just Ranked the 4th Most Beautiful Theater in the World

The Big Apple has yet another artistic achievement to brag about. According to a study by money.co.uk, NYC is home to the fourth most beautiful theater in the world.

Radio City Music hall snags the fourth spot on the list, beating many other beautiful venues around the world like Milan's La Scala and Mexico City's Palacio de Bellas Artes. The music hall is home to some significant events, including the Tony Awards and the NFL draft.

The study analyzed social media data to determine the ranking and used platforms and apps like Google LLC, Meta Platforms, and Trip Advisor to calculate the results. Specifically, it considered Instagram posts and how many posts per hashtag there are for each one of the 50 top theaters worldwide. Radio City Music Hall scored 260,751 Instagram posts, while the winner, the Sydney Opera House, received a total of 957,765. London's Royal Albert Hall and Paris's Palais Garnier respectively won second and third place.

While it didn't win a special prize for being one of the most beautiful theaters, Radio City Music Hall brought home the silver medal for something else. In another ranking by money.co.uk, the venue received second place for being the world's second most expensive iconic theater, with an average cost of $75.85 to get in.

For more information and to view the results of other studies on theaters worldwide, you can visit the money.co.uk website.