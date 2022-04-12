Louisiana Fried Chicken Chain Raising Cane's Is Coming to NYC

It's official: Fried chicken aficionados will finally be able to get a taste of Raising Cane's in New York City.

NoHo will soon become one of the best-smelling areas in Manhattan. Real estate website The Commercial Observer reports that the Louisiana fast food chain is opening at 10 Astor Place, the first Raising Cane's location in the city with a confirmed lease. According to the report, the chain signed a 20-year lease for the space, a former Walgreens location.

It's part of a much larger expansion, with plans to open 100 locations across the US in 2022. Earlier this year, QSR Magazine reported that the chain is set to unveil a massive 8,500-square-foot outpost in Times Square. Despite digital signage appearing in the area for the better part of a year, the company has yet to publicly confirm the exact Times Square location, and neither restaurant's opening date has been announced just yet.

To stay up to date with future announcements and to take a peep at the mouthwatering menu, you can visit the Raising Cane's website.