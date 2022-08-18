Southern Chicken Staple Raising Cane's Announces New Jersey Expansion

Hot on the heels of its plans to expand into New York City, Louisiana fried chicken chain Raising Cane's is also headed to the Garden State.

NJ.com reports that the chain will open its first New Jersey location at 800 Route 70 W. in Marlton, Evesham Township sometime next year. It also has plans for restaurants in nearby Cherry Hill (Route 70 and Haddonfield Road) and Burlington (Mount Holly Road and Bromley Boulevard) set to open in 2023. All three locations are in southern New Jersey in the Philadelphia area.

According to the report, Raising Cane's will open five more restaurants across the state in 2024. This comes in addition to locations planned for the heart of New York City in Times Square and Astor Place. The chain is opening 100 restaurants across the country this year alone. It will have some competition, however, as fellow Southern fried chicken staple Bojangles is also plotting its own entry into New Jersey next year.

To check out the full menu and stay up to date on new announcements, head over to the Raising Cane's website.