Meet Owls & Bald Eagles Up Close at Prospect Park's Raptor Fest This Weekend

This weekend, channel your inner Hogwarts wizard and make your way to Prospect Park. Raptor Fest is back, and you'll be able to meet actual owls—as well as other birds of prey—at the in-person event.

Raptor Fest, a family-friendly event organized by the Urban Park Rangers, is coming back to Prospect Park's Peninsula (you can find the directions here) this Sunday, September 18. From 12–3 pm, visitors will get the chance to see New York's very own birds of prey (also referred to as raptors) and participate in educational activities.

In addition to majestic owls, New Yorkers will be able to get close to the United States-favorite bald eagle, as well as falcons and hawks. The birds will also be ready to entertain visitors, and they will be performing aerial feats assisted by trainers.

The event is free to attend, and those interested in participating only need to show up. For more information, you can visit the event's webpage.