Record-Breaking $150 Million Price Tag For Sony Building Penthouse

If you thought the penthouse at One57 selling for $100 million was completely insane, well, say hello to what will be New York’s new priciest real estate listing: the three-level, 21,000sqft penthouse at the Sony Building, 550 Madison Ave. At $150 million, the price will smash the record for the city’s most expensive listing ever, according to a report by The Real Deal.

So, wait. Are the walls made out of stacks of $100 million in cash? According to the report, here’s what the mega-crazy-record-busting-ridiculously-inexplicably-expensive penthouse listing entails: floors 33 through 35 of the building, eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and 10 powder rooms -- all accessed via a private elevator in the 37-story building, which is being converted into 96 luxury condos. The tenth powder room really makes this an incredible deal, though, right? Any fewer powder rooms, or anything short of 18 toilets just wouldn’t be worth the money.