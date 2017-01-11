New York's Sh*ttiest Neighborhoods. Literally.

No matter how hard you try to avoid setting foot near Times Square, or getting on the mysteriously empty subway car, or stepping in the many piles of smeared dog poop on the city's sidewalks, there's a pretty good chance you'll do all of those things, unfortunately. It's just part of being a New Yorker. When it comes to the latter, though, the chances might be much higher in some NYC neighborhoods, according to a new map from Renthop.

The apartment listings website released a new study this week detailing the neighborhoods across the city with the biggest dog poop problems, and it's based on the thousands of poop complaints made to NYC's 311 over the last six years. The map itself shows increases or decreases in the number of poop complaints in each neighborhood from January-June of 2015 versus January-June of 2016. In other words, it literally reveals the shittiest neighborhoods in New York.