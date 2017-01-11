These Maps Reveal Where Movies & TV Shows are Filmed in NYC

With literally hundreds of TV shows and movies filmed all across NYC every month, it's pretty easy to wander right into an active film set. Just look for a line of silver trailers and a mess of crew members, tables, and equipment all over the sidewalk. However, some parts of town get to enjoy the limelight more than others, as illustrated by new maps from Renthop.
Using city filming permit data from the last few years, the apartment listings site determined exactly where and when you're most likely to stumble upon the set of Law & Order, for example, as well as major feature films. Unsurprisingly, your best bet at encountering a movie set or maybe getting a behind-the-scenes look at a new Mr. Robot episode is walking through areas of Manhattan and Brooklyn.
As seen on the maps below, Renthop found that the FiDi, the area near Penn Station, Hell's Kitchen, and the area surrounding the World Trade Center were the most desired locations for feature films. Meanwhile, it looks like FiDi, Greenpoint, Tribeca/Civic Center, the Upper East Side, and the West Village were the neighborhoods with the most TV filming locations.
Although this isn't shown on the maps, Renthop also determined that June is the month when movie crews descend on the city, with an average of 153 filming locations alone. As for TV shows, October appears to be the busiest month, with an average of more than 400 film sets across the city. Whoa.
But, then again, we live in a helluva city. It's no wonder it constantly doubles as giant film set.
Check out additional details over at Renthop and the full version of the maps below:
