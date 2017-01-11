News

These Maps Reveal Where Movies & TV Shows are Filmed in NYC

By Published On 06/21/2016 By Published On 06/21/2016
Courtesy of Renthop

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why Do Some People Smell So Much Worse Than Others?

related

The 16 Most Outrageous Golden Globes Moments

related

Why There's Barely Any Cheese in East Asian Food

With literally hundreds of TV shows and movies filmed all across NYC every month, it's pretty easy to wander right into an active film set. Just look for a line of silver trailers and a mess of crew members, tables, and equipment all over the sidewalk. However, some parts of town get to enjoy the limelight more than others, as illustrated by new maps from Renthop

Using city filming permit data from the last few years, the apartment listings site determined exactly where and when you're most likely to stumble upon the set of Law & Order, for example, as well as major feature films. Unsurprisingly, your best bet at encountering a movie set or maybe getting a behind-the-scenes look at a new Mr. Robot episode is walking through areas of Manhattan and Brooklyn.  

As seen on the maps below, Renthop found that the FiDi, the area near Penn Station, Hell's Kitchen, and the area surrounding the World Trade Center were the most desired locations for feature films. Meanwhile, it looks like FiDi, Greenpoint, Tribeca/Civic Center, the Upper East Side, and the West Village were the neighborhoods with the most TV filming locations. 

Although this isn't shown on the maps, Renthop also determined that June is the month when movie crews descend on the city, with an average of 153 filming locations alone. As for TV shows, October appears to be the busiest month, with an average of more than 400 film sets across the city. Whoa.

But, then again, we live in a helluva city. It's no wonder it constantly doubles as giant film set.

Check out additional details over at Renthop and the full version of the maps below:

Courtesy of Renthop
Courtesy of Renthop

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and gets really annoyed when a film set takes over a busy sidewalk and prevents people from getting by. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like