These Maps Reveal Where Movies & TV Shows are Filmed in NYC

With literally hundreds of TV shows and movies filmed all across NYC every month, it's pretty easy to wander right into an active film set. Just look for a line of silver trailers and a mess of crew members, tables, and equipment all over the sidewalk. However, some parts of town get to enjoy the limelight more than others, as illustrated by new maps from Renthop.

Using city filming permit data from the last few years, the apartment listings site determined exactly where and when you're most likely to stumble upon the set of Law & Order, for example, as well as major feature films. Unsurprisingly, your best bet at encountering a movie set or maybe getting a behind-the-scenes look at a new Mr. Robot episode is walking through areas of Manhattan and Brooklyn.