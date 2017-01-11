Rents in Some NYC Neighborhoods Have Gone Up as High as 90% Since 2002

Just in time for the hellish summer apartment hunting season in NYC, a new study reveals just how damn high rents have gone up in neighborhoods across the city since 2002 -- and, unfortunately, some are really damn high... thanks to never-ending gentrification and development in many areas of the city.

Citywide, rents have skyrocketed by 32% since 2002, according to the study, or analysis, by the the Community Service Society, an anti-poverty organization, and first reported by the New York Daily News. A handful of neighborhoods, though, saw some of the biggest and most insane increases throughout the years -- like Central Harlem, which topped the analysis with a staggering 90% rise in rent prices. In other words, the median rent in the neighborhood was about $821 per month in 2002, and now, it's about $1,560, according to the NYDN report. Damn.