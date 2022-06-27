You Could Own a Retired NYC Subway Car for $6,500

If you're a fan of DIY projects and have a few (thousand) dollars to spare, you could probably hop on this train—quite literally, too.

A vintage and retired Redbird subway car is now available for purchase, and the bid starts at only $6,500. Weighing 40 tons and seating 44 people, the car retired in 2003 and was previously used to transport New Yorkers to and from the 1964 World's Fair, Gothamist reports.

In 2003, the Redbird fleet took a bow and was replaced with the stainless steel cars New Yorkers still ride today. The car that is now for sale, Redbird Car #9075, comes from Queens, where after retiring, it served as a tourist center and a museum outside of Queens Borough Hall. Donovan Richards, Queens borough president, reportedly wants to make some changes at the Queens Borough Hall and decided to put the car up for auction. According to the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services, which is supervising the sale, this is "the last surviving" Redbird car.

The auction, which started on June 22, is now counting 14 bids, the lowest of which is $6,500. The highest bid is currently $15,100, and those interested in participating in the auction have until July 2. It is important to note, though, that the auction might be extended according to the website.

You can visit this website to participate in the auction and get all the information about it.