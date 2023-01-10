Here's When & Where to See the 'Reverse Manhattanhenge' Phenomenon This Week

If you missed out on the original Manhattanhenge this past summer, the phenomenon's wintery edition might be your second chance to snap a few Instagram-worthy photos.

Known as "Reverse Manhattanhenge," the celestial event is exactly what you'd expect from its name. Manhattanhenge, but kind of upside down. First, it is happening during the winter, while its original version takes place in the summer. Additionally, this one's about spotting an incredible sunrise light in NYC, while Manhattanhenge brings New Yorkers together for gorgeous sunsets.

Manhattanhenge is also known as the Manhattan Solstice, and it happens when the sun becomes perfectly aligned with the city's street grid at sunset. Every year, citizens, tourists, and professional photographers gather at strategic locations across the city, and are able to catch the solar light shining across the street creating gorgeous views.

Reverse Manhattanhenge happens twice in the winter, and it brackets the winter solstice. The next Reverse Manhattanhenge is expected on January 11 and 12 in NYC, and the best views are estimated to be a little bit after 7 am. The best spot to see it is at 41st Street and 5th Avenue, but make sure to plan your visit well ahead—it sure gets crowded!

It is also advisable to check the weather forecast before heading out in the cold. If it's too cloudy, you won’t be able to catch the views. According to AccuWeather, January 11 should alternate times of clouds and sun, while January 12 is currently expected to be cloudy.