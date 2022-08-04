Where to Ride & Spot the Free Cap'n Crunch Ferry in NYC This Month

For a limited time only, New Yorkers will be able to make their morning commute less dull, and definitely a lot sweeter.

Cap'n Crunch is coming to the rescue of all NYC residents with its own personalized water taxi, which will transport citizens around Manhattan and Brooklyn from 8–11 am starting August 9 and through August 11. The themed boat will be free, and it will look just like the beloved S.S. Guppy.

Dubbed the "Cap'n's Commute," the initiative is aimed at making a seemingly redundant and abitudinary action a little more fun. Once aboard, passengers will be served complimentary Goodlife Coffee, and an abundance of free Cap'n Crunch products will be available to make your water taxi breakfast one to remember.

"When balancing work, family and everything in between, it's easy to get lost in the monotony of the day-to-day," Kristin Kroepfl, Vice President and CMO of Quaker Foods North America, said in a statement. "That's why Cap'n Crunch is on a mission to help bring joy to everyday moments around the breakfast table and beyond, including the morning commute."

Those wishing to set sail on the Cap'n Crunch ship can try and make a reservation online, although most spots are already booked. Luckily, the boat is offering a few limited spots for walk-ons, and they're available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Here are the spots the Cap'n Crunch ship will dock in Manhattan and Brooklyn:

Pier 11 at Wall St.

Pier 16 at South Street Seaport

East 34th St. in Manhattan

N. Williamsburg at N. 6th St. and Kent Ave

Battery Park City at Vesey St. and North End Ave



For more information and to see the full ship schedule, you can visit the Cap'n's Commute website.