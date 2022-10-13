This Queens Neighborhood Was Just Voted One of the World's Coolest Places to Live

Queens is on the map in a major way this week thanks one one neighborhood making an illustrious list.

Ridgewood was just crowned the fourth trendiest place to live in the entire world by this year's Time Out Index survey. Colonia Americana (Guadalajara, Mexico) won the first spot, followed by Cais do Sodré (Lisbon, Portugal) and Wat Bo Village (Siem Reap, Cambodia). Sadly, no other NYC neighborhoods made it onto the list.

Many factors came into play when finalizing the 51-neighborhood-long list. The survey took into consideration answers from 20,000 "city-dwellers" as well as local experts, and asked questions about the greatest and coolest spots for eating, drinking, hanging out as well as the community's overall culture and vibe.

Thanks to its diverse landscape in terms of cultures and lifestyles, Ridgewood earned itself a spot in the top five. Trendy venues and old-school landmarks coexist, and give the neighborhood the unique flair that everybody loves. Ridgewood is also a cultural hub, and flaunts ten historic districts with era-defining buildings, including the oldest surviving stone-built Dutch colonial house in NYC (the Vander Ende-Onderdonk House), which dates back to 1709.

To take a look at the full list of coolest neighborhoods, you can visit this website.