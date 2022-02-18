Take an 'Aerial' Tour of NYC on This New Flight Simulator Ride

Have you ever wanted to take an aerial tour of New York City without the hefty price tag? RiseNY has just the ticket.

The new Times Square attraction officially launches on March 2 with a three-part experience that will bring you a bird's-eye view of New York past and present. It begins with a Jeff Goldblum-narrated documentary film by Ric Burns and James Sanders recounting the history of NYC and Times Square. Guests can then peruse a series of art galleries with the themes Finance, Skyline, TV/Radio, Fashion, Music, Broadway, and Film featuring historical artifacts and memorabilia.

The third and final part of the experience is a simulated flight over NYC. Guests are lifted 30 feet into the air inside a 180-degree, 40-foot projection dome watching 8K aerial footage. With wind, mist, and total motion seats, the ride will give visitors a unique view of the Big Apple.

"I was inspired after riding Soarin' Over California in Disneyland with my son, and always thought, wouldn't it be amazing to fly over and around NYC?" said President and CEO of Running Subway, James Sanna, the company that created RiseNY. "And now, over a decade later, we've been able to tap into the latest technology and advancements to create an experience unique to the city I love."

RiseNY is located at 160 West 45th Street in Times Square. Tickets are available online, with prices starting at $24.