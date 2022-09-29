This City in New York Was Just Named the Most Neighborly in the U.S.

If you're looking to relocate and are still not sure how to choose, the self-storage company Neighbor.com might be able to help. Forget about looking for stats on the number of bars and restaurants—look instead for the most neighborly in the US.

To celebrate National Good Neighbor Day, Neighbor.com recently named Rochester, NY the most neighborly city in the entire country. Following the upstate city is Madison, Wisconsin, while Utah's city of Provo won the bronze medal.

To come up with the results, Neighbor.com analyzed a multitude of stats. Using publicly available datasets related to volunteering, generosity, happiness and general well-being of residents, the company was able to name Rochester the winner among all the US cities.

"Neighborhoods are the crux of our society," Joseph Woodbury, CEO and co-founder of Neighbor.com, told Travel + Leisure. "Being 'neighborly' goes beyond a friendly wave while driving down the street or offering to water plants while on vacation. To be neighborly is opening yourself up to building relationships and ultimately a community that is rooted in compassion, trust, and care."

The study also surveyed Americans themselves about their habits as neighbors and their neighborly relationships, and found out some pretty heartwarming facts. For starters, 42.5% of people are more willing than before the pandemic to help out a neighbor. In addition, 41% of respondents said they are choosing to support small businesses over national chains, showing more care towards their local community.

To take a look at the full report, you can head over to this website.