Rock the Bells Festival Is Bringing Hip-Hop Heavyweights to Queens This Summer

Hip hop fans in New York City have one more date to look forward to this summer. Rapper and NCIS: Los Angeles actor LL Cool J recently announced the lineup for his hip-hop festival Rock the Bells, which will take place at the Forest Hill Stadium in Queens on August 6.

Iconic West Coast rapper Ice Cube will take to the stage, and the festival will include performances by Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Jadakiss, Trina, Lil' Kim, and Rick Ross among others. More artists will be announced in the next few weeks.

A New Yorker himself, LL Cool J is proud of launching such a hip-hop heavy event. "This festival is my way of showing love to the community of hip-hop and celebrating the incredible journey this culture has taken," said LL Cool J, as Complex reports. "Getting to bring some of the most iconic and influential hip-hop artists to the same stage, in my hometown and the city that started it all, is an honor and I can't wait for everyone to see what we have in store for them."

The festival is produced by LL Cool J and AEG. It's not to be confused with the now-defunct festival of the same name that took place from 2004 to 2013. In fact, LL filed and won a lawsuit against them for trademark infringement in 2018.

Registration for pre-sale is already open and available here. To purchase general admission tickets, you can head over to the festival's website starting Friday, April 8 at 10 am.

Check out the confirmed artists below: