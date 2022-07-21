This New Park at Rockaway Beach Has an Adventure Course & Pickleball Court

Besides the beach, New Yorkers will soon have another excuse to head over to the Rockaways.

Yesterday, officials cut the ribbon and unveiled the new Shore Front Parkway Adventure Course at Rockaway Beach, which features a slew of amenities for both kids and adults to enjoy. A brand-new pickleball court will attract players from the New York City area, while an adventure course featuring a complete obstacle circuit will allow beachgoers to get in a full-body workout. Seating spaces and shade structures will also be available, and new trees will make the space greener.

The new improvements are part of a plan of almost $5 million, and were undergone in an effort to rebuild Rockaway after Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

"As Rockaway continues its revitalization since Hurricane Sandy devastated the region, we are thrilled to cut the ribbon on the newest amenities to the peninsula, bringing a new adventure course and the first designated public pickleball court to the neighborhood," Commissioner Sue Donoghue said in an official statement. "I'd like to express our sincere gratitude to all of our partners involved on this project, including the community, whose vision aided our design which has now become a reality."

If you can't wait to get to Rockaway Beach to check out the new structure, you can now also get there via nonstop ferry. The new Rockaway Rocket will transport passengers directly from Manhattan to the Rockaways, and riders can reserve their tickets online.