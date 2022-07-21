You Can Now Take a New Nonstop Ferry Ride to NYC's Rockaway Beach

The sole thought of a long and sweaty subway ride or a never-ending ferry line on the way to Rockaway Beach can make your skin crawl, but luckily there is now a fresher (and more scenic) option available.

This summer, starting on July 23 and through September 11, New Yorkers will be able reserve a seat on a nonstop ferry ride to the Rockaways and back. The service will be available every Saturday, Sunday, and holiday through the end of the summer.

Hopping aboard is simple. Riders looking to bypass the subway to the beach only need to reserve their ride on the Rockaway Rocket ferry, which departs from Manhattan's Pier 11 by Wall Street and stops only at Rockaway Beach 108th Street at Beach Channel Drive. This differs from the ferry's typical Rockaway Beach service, which also stops at Brooklyn's Sunset Park and doesn't take reservations, leading to long lines in the summer.

The service is available at select times. Departures from Manhattan are scheduled at 9:30 am, 11:30 am and 1:30 pm, while riders can depart from Rockaway at 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm. The cost for each way is $8, and it only includes the Rockaway Rocket ferry ticket. If you want to transfer to another ferry, you'll need to pay an extra $2.75. A roundtrip fare on the Rockaway Rocket will cost each passenger $16.

Before you head to the Rockaways, though, make sure to check both the heat and weather alerts and the beach closings. Recently, Long Island beaches were closed due to increasing shark attacks (six in the last three weeks), so make sure you know ahead of time if your destination is open to the public. And be careful in the water!