Here's the Upstate New York Spruce Chosen for Rockefeller Center's 2022 Christmas Tree

The people have spoken. This year's iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has officially been chosen, and it comes from Upstate.

The tree, which stands at 82 feet tall and weighs a whopping14 tons, is originally from Queensbury, and it is a Norway Spruce, as the Rockefeller Center's Instagram points out. In the next few days, the tree will be cut down and it will make its way to Manhattan, where it will be decked out with lights and decorations in preparation for the annual lighting ceremony on November 30.

Donated by the Lebowitz family in Glens Falls, the 2022 Rockefeller Christmas Tree is estimated to be between 85 and 90 years old, NBC New York reports. Once the holiday season is over, the decorations will be taken off, and the tree will be milled and donated to Habitat for Humanity.

Take a look at this year's tree below: