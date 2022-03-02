Spend the Night at the Top of Rockefeller Center at This New Star Party

Forget Night at the Museum. Ever dream of spending a night at the Top of the Rock?

The famed Rockefeller Center observatory will welcome overnight guests for the first time ever later this month for a new event called Star Party. Featuring an eight-hour ambient music performance by artist Emily Sprague that runs from 11 pm–7 am, Star Party will allow guests to relax, meditate, or sleep as they take in the sounds.

It's the first of what will be an ongoing event timed to coincide with the seasonal solstices and equinoxes. In this case, it lines up with the spring equinox, allowing guests to wake up to a new season with a full view of NYC's famous skyline.

Tickets to the event are $75 and include "a tote bag full of goodies including Star Party merchandise, refreshments and snacks from The Goods Mart at Rockefeller Center, and coffee in the morning upon exit."

Star Party takes place from Saturday, March 19 to Sunday, March 20. You can learn more and purchase tickets online.