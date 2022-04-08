A Retro Roller Skating Rink Is Opening Right Next to the High Line

From the John F. Kennedy International Airport's tarmac to the famous Rockefeller Plaza, New Yorkers have plenty of options to choose from when it comes to roller skating in the city this spring. Soon, they'll have one more. A roller skating rink is coming right next to the High Line, the famed elevated park that runs from Gansevoort Street in South Chelsea all the way up to 34th Street.

The rink will open on April 22 as a brand-new installation at The Standard, High Line hotel. In authentic roller skating fashion, it will feature a 1960s-inspired design with a glossy white track surrounded by eccentric seating and black-and-white checkered décor. Skaters will be able to enjoy the rink seven days a week, from 12 pm–11pm Monday through Friday, on Saturdays from 10 am–midnight, and on Sundays from 10 am–11pm.

With a 136-people capacity, the Roller Rink at The Standard, High Line will host special nights and events to make the skating experience more memorable. Disco parties, drag shows and themed skate nights will alternate in the rink's weekly programming schedule, and special times will be reserved for both kids and adult-only skating hours.

Together with the rink, the hotel will launch a '60s-themed restaurant. Filled with tasty snacks, the menu will include dishes like The Standard Hot Dog and Disco Fries. As a fun addition, cocktails will be served in a wearable drink pouch, allowing guests to skate away while sipping on a refreshing drink.

Roller skating-enthusiasts will be able to rent out the skating gear at the Skate Shack, which will also offer Roller Rink t-shirts, bandanas, tube socks and patches for sale. In addition, the shop will sell a custom collection of skates by the Brooklyn and Portland-based skate shop Five Stride.

For more information about the rink, you can visit The Standard, High Line's website.