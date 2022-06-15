Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, and Future Will Headline Rolling Loud New York 2022

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to fluctuate rapidly and NYC currently is experiencing a rise in infection rates due to Omicron variants. If you’re venturing out, triple-check safety protocols and be safe out there.

Hip-hop festival Rolling Loud is returning to New York this year with some major NYC-based talent. Queens rapper Nicki Minaj and Harlem native A$AP Rocky are set to headline the three-day event alongside Atlanta rhymer Future.

The lineup also features major stars like Big Sean, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Pusha-T, 21 Savage, DaBaby, Saint Jhn, Ski Mask the Slump God, and more.

Rolling Loud New York will take place from September 23 to 25 in the parking lot of CitiField in Queens. This is also the location of the New York music festival Governors Ball, which took place just last weekend. The 2021 iteration of Rolling Loud New York featured J. Cole, 50 Cent, and Travis Scott as headliners.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 17 at 12 pm EST on the Rolling Loud website. Check out the full festival lineup below.