You Can Snag a Roundtrip Flight from NYC to Colombia for Under $300 Right Now

Now is the right time to book that Colombia trip you've been thinking about for years. If you hurry, you could score discounted flight tickets from New York City to Barranquilla and even Santa Marta for as low as $286 roundtrip.

To snag the best deals, it is advisable to book for travel between August of this year and January 2023, The Points Guy reports. Customers wishing to take advantage of the offers can expect to find service operated by American, Avianca, Copa, and United. Most deals include layovers, but some of them offer nonstop options. It is also important to note that some fares do not include full-size carry-on bags, so customers should always double-check the airline's policy before booking.

At this time, guests can find flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Santa Marta for as low as $286 roundtrip, but as The Points Guy notes, availability is limited. Flights from the same NYC airport to Barranquilla, instead, could cost you just $278 roundtrip for a December trip. Customers should expect a price increase once the new year comes around, but as of right now, American Airlines is offering $321 roundtrip fares from NYC to Barranquilla.

To search for the best deals for your tickets, you can visit Google Flights and then book directly through the airline's website.