This New York Theme Park Is Hosting a July Flash Sale

Christmas is coming earlier this year in New York.

Rye Playland, the upstate theme park, is hosting a "Christmas in July" flash sale through the end of today, Friday, July 29. The park, which was recently renovated with new additions and reopened in early June, is ready to welcome guests for a highly discounted price if they manage to take advantage of the promo.

Visitors who purchase tickets within the flash sale time window will be able to get $20 general admission tickets (excluding tax) for any public day remaining in Playland's 2022 season, the last day of which will be Sunday, September 25. Junior admission for children under 48 inches of height is excluded from the flash sale.

"It's been a fantastic summer so far and we're looking forward to welcoming even more guests to the park through this sale." Ernest Blundell, general manager of Playland, said in an official statement. "Whether you're looking for a gift to give or just want a great deal, there's nothing like a day at Playland to create memories that will last a lifetime."

The park is open daily through September 7 and weekends only from September 9 through September 25. For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit Playland's website.