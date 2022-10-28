A Pop-Up Bar Based on Disney's 'The Santa Clause' Is Coming to NYC

This winter, Santa Claus' home is moving from Lapland to NYC's backyard.

From November 15 through January 15, Bucket Listers is opening a magical Winter Wonderland at Watermark inspired by Disney's upcoming series The Santa Clauses, a continuation of the classic The Santa Clause films starring Tim Allen. Guests will get the chance to walk through Santa's house and through candy cane pillars, and they will be able to sit into a cozy armchair and snap a few photos in front of the fireplace in Santa's own living room. There will also be a gingerbread house bar, where seasonal treats and drinks will be served.

During the 90-minute experience, visitors will get the chance to treat themselves. Cocktails and mocktails will be available, and guests craving something sweet will be able to fill up their stockings at Mrs. Claus' candy bar. Those wishing to visit the Winter Wonderland on any Saturday and Sunday in December will be able to participate in Santa's Brunch too and fill up their bellies with delicious treats. And if this wasn't enough, each admission ticket comes with a complimentary hot cocoa drink, too.

Winter Wonderland at Watermark will open its doors on Pier 15 at 78 South Street. General admission tickets start at $20 per person, while VIP starts at $30. For more information and to purchase your tickets, you can head over to this website.