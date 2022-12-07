This Map Shows Where to Go (or Avoid) for NYC SantaCon 2022

It's back. SantaCon 2022 officially hits NYC this weekend, and if you're one of the many New Yorkers trying desperately to avoid crowds of revelers, this will help. If, on the other hand, you're genuinely excited about the event, we're also here to lend a hand, although we will probably do it from afar. It's nothing personal.

The official map of this year's SantaCon whereabouts just dropped, and it's a handy tool for fans and haters alike. By telling you where the shenanigans start and where they're headed, you can decide for yourself whether you want to follow the herd of Santas or if you'd rather steer clear of anyone wearing a red robe and a fluffy beard.

This year, SantaCon will take place on December 10, and the event kicks off at 10 am. According to the map, the starting point is in Midtown, specifically at Broadway and 40th Street. The party will then open up to a multitude of venues, clubs, and bars, most of which are located across Midtown Manhattan. But watch out: Some East Village and Union Square locations are on the map, too.

We strongly recommend studying the SantaCon itinerary before it's too late. You can find the interactive map right here to start your preparations.