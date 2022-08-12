You Can Win a Dream Weekend Stay at Sarah Jessica Parker's Hamptons Beach House

If you've ever wanted to live your Sarah Jessica Parker fantasy in the Hamptons, now's your chance.

The Sex and the City star is teaming up with Booking.com for an exclusive opportunity to rent her three-bedroom Hamptons vacation home for a weekend. The 1940s beach cottage in Amagansett, New York will be available on the platform for a two-night stay from Friday, August 26 to Sunday, August 28. The price? Just $19.98, the year she landed her breakout role as Carrie Bradshaw.

The lucky winner of the booking—which can accommodate up to two guests 21 and over—will find a house with a fully stocked fridge and bar and a pair of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker pumps. They'll also be set up with reservations at the nearby restaurants Nick & Toni's and The Lobster Roll, a visit to Amber Waves Farm, a fully supplied beach day, and a shopping trip in Amagansett Square. Plus, transportation to and from all activities is included.

The booking will open on Tuesday, August 23 at 12 pm on a first-come, first-served basis. Would-be guests can try their luck on the official Booking.com listing page, where they can also check out more photos and read up on the fine print.

Even if you're not the lucky winner of the dreamy SJP weekend getaway, you can check out photos of the Hamptons hideaway below: