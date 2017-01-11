Score an NYC Studio for Just $833! If You Go Through The Poor Door.

If you're in the market for low-income housing with a separate entrance designed to keep you from encountering rich condo owners who absolutely do not want to see your disgusting $275 shoes, look no further than One Riverside Park on the Upper West Side, which on Wednesday began accepting applications for low-income renters, CNN Money reported.

While it isn't the only in the city to exist, the luxury building's "poor door" has been the subject of criticism and controversy, as it will require low-income tenants to enter the building through a separate, side entrance while the luxury unit owners can stroll in through the main, poor-free entrance. To qualify for one of the 55 "poor door" apartments -- like a studio for a damn good $833 per month -- single tenants can't make more than $35,2080 per year, and families of four looking for a two-bedroom must earn below $50,340, according to a flier to attract applicants.