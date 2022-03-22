This Atlanta-Based Hot Chicken Chain Is Making Its NYC Debut

Prepare a tall glass of milk: a new hot chicken restaurant is coming to New York City.

Bowery Boogie reports that Scoville Hot Chicken, the Atlanta-based chicken chain, is opening its first NYC location at 117 Orchard Street in the Lower East Side this month.

The restaurant is named after the Scoville Scale, which measures the spiciness level of chili peppers. It's owned by Justin Lim, who won a Michelin award for his other Atlanta restaurant, a Japanese ramen joint called Okiboru Tsukemen and Ramen. The chain operates six restaurants in Georgia, but has never expanded outside the state until now.

The menu features halal and hormone-free hot chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, and various combo plates, like a Scoville Party Tray featuring nine sandwiches, fries, coleslaw, pickles, and sauces for $90. You can choose your preferred spiciness level, which starts from a very mild Chili level before increasing to Medium, Hot, and Extra Hot.

The truly adventurous ones can aim even higher and try the Reaper level of spiciness, which is so hot that the restaurant launched the hashtag #ScovilleReaperChallenge on social media to allow brave customers to document themselves eating it.

With a scoville index (shu) of over 1,000,000 (compared to Extra Hot's shu of 100,000 to 250,000), the restaurant's own description of the Reaper says it's "like drinking molten lava!" Keep your hands far, far away from your eyes if you're really set on trying it.

Check out Thrillist's roundup of NYC's best fried chicken for more options across the five boroughs.