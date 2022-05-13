Here's Every Place You Can Take a Sea Plane Flight This Summer from NYC

If you'd rather avoid airports to travel to your favorite summer destination, you could try the East River instead—but without hopping on a boat.

Catching a sea plane from NYC is a new possibility thanks to Tailwind Air, which connects the Big Apple with just about every New York-favorite summer destination. The company has recently resumed some of its travel routes, but starting on May 25 it is relaunching all the main ones just in time for summer.

Here are all the places New Yorkers can travel to via sea plane starting May 25, according to Tailwind Air's schedule:

Boston Harbor (Boston), MA

Flight duration: ~75 minutes

East Hampton, NY

Flight duration: ~45 minutes

Sag Harbor, NY

Flight duration: ~55 minutes

Shelter Island, NY

Flight duration: ~70 minutes

Montauk, NY

Flight duration: ~75 minutes

Provincetown, MA

Flight duration: ~105 minutes

Plymouth, MA

Flight duration: ~110 minutes

Bridgeport, CT

Flight duration: ~30 minutes

Flying from Manhattan to Boston will cost at least $395, while flights from Manhattan to summer destinations start from $695. Bridgeport and Plymouth fares, instead, start from $75 for a one way ticket.

Flights depart from East 23rd Street and FDR Drive in Manhattan, much closer than area airports. For more up-to-date pricing and to book a ticket, you can visit Tailwind Air's website.