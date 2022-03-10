Stevie Nicks & Green Day Will Headline Sea.Hear.Now Festival at the Jersey Shore

Get ready to plant your feet in the sand and sing your lungs out. The Sea.Hear.Now music festival is coming back for its fourth edition, and the official lineup just dropped.

The two-day festival will take place just over an hour outside NYC in Asbury Park, New Jersey on September 17 and 18, with Stevie Nicks headlining on Saturday and Green Day taking the main stage on Sunday. The three stages—two on the beach and one in Bradley Park—will host over 25 performances, including My Morning Jacket, Cage The Elephant, Billy Strings, The Head and the Heart, and Courtney Barnett.

Festival goers will also be able to turn their heads to the Atlantic Ocean and watch some quality water sports. Captained by surf legends Cory Lopez and Sam Hammer, two teams will compete in a co-ed surf contest, with a prize awarded for best overall style and creativity.

If the 90-minute drive from the NYC area isn't an option, taking the train is the next best solution. With New Jersey Transit's North Jersey Coast Line running directly to Asbury Park, New Yorkers will be able to reach the festival swiftly departing from NYC's Penn Station. Check the New Jersey Transit website for schedules and fares.

General Admission tickets for both days and a selection of VIP experiences are available for purchase here.

Check out the full lineup below: